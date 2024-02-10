Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 270.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $4,052,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

