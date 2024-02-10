Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.14

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 17042938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,404,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

