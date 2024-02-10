Choreo LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,471.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,535.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,694.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,000.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

