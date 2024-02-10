Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.10

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 38283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.
Disco Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.06.
Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $521.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Disco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Disco
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.
