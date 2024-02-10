Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.97

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 600127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Further Reading

