Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.93

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 534185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Subaru Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Subaru during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Subaru by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Subaru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 13.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading

