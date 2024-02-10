Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 351.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

CM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,997. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.6623 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

