30,000 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 135.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 148,017 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Generac by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.91. 1,101,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,667. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

