Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. 806,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.