40,000 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

