Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
Thomson Reuters stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $115.87 and a 52 week high of $159.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 33.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Further Reading
