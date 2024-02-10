Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE LADR remained flat at $10.67 during trading hours on Friday. 1,166,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 55.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $103,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

