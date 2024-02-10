Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NTTYY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.37. 80,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,180. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.10. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile
