Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTTYY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.37. 80,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,180. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.10. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

