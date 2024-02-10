Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,390. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

