DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.54-6.83 EPS.
DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $104.67. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73.
DTE Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.
Institutional Trading of DTE Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DTE Energy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.