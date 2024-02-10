DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.54-6.83 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $104.67. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.