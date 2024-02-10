Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $46.81. 656,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Construction Partners by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 97.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

