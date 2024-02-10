Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.18. The company had a trading volume of 840,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $255.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after purchasing an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

