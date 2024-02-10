Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Equifax also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.53.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE EFX traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $249.18. 840,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,990. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equifax by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

