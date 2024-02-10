Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

YARIY traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $16.95. 56,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

