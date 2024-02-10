Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

