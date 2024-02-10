Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Catalent Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 3,815,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

