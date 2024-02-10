Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 189 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $330.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.63. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $333.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

