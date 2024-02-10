Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $297,849,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after acquiring an additional 885,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $192.16 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average is $164.44.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

