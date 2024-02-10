Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 512 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,273,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.