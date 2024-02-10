Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,074.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $981.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $954.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

