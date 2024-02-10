Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 512 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

