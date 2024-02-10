Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in DLocal by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.05 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. Analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLO. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

