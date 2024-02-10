Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $112,083,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,739,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

