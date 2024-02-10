Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

