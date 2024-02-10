Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $169,000 Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 229,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

