Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Embraer by 3,990.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 824,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Embraer Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.