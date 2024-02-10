Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLEX LNG stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

