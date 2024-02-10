Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
FLEX LNG Stock Performance
FLEX LNG stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.
FLEX LNG Company Profile
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FLEX LNG
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.