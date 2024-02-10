Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 221,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after acquiring an additional 217,326 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,598,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $718.30 million, a P/E ratio of 119.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 827.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

