iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,346,000 after buying an additional 1,246,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $503.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $504.07. The company has a market capitalization of $389.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

