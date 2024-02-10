Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

