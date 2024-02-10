Choreo LLC Purchases 76 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $177.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.