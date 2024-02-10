American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.
Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
