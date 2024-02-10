Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 10,223 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

