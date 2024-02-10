Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

DVN stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

