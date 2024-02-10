Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18,546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,295,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,741 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,598,000.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

