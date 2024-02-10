Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,880 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $167.66. The stock had a trading volume of 574,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,067. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

