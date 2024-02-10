Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $157.99. 2,239,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,073. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.56.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

