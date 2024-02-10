Scout Investments Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.90. 196,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $275.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

