Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Booking stock traded down $82.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,758.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,490.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,201.30. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,844.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

