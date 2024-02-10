Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,466 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $19,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NUE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,311. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

