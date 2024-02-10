Scout Investments Inc. Sells 13,401 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,762,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 262,722 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BWXT. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

BWXT stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. 386,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

