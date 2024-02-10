Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,311 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Omnicell worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Omnicell by 38.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,216. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

