Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of AGCO worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $115.04. 747,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,945. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.