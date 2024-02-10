Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

