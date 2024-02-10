Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,151. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

